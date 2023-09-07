Shell Lake will be starting the 2023-24 school year with eight new educators. Parents and community members can meet the new educators at the …
SPOONER — The Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce was proud to present their newest member, Wild Wings, with their first dollar at last Wednesday…
The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited (WTU) delivered a monetary donation to the Washburn County Food Pantry this week. Dire…
BIRCHWOOD — A recent Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) news release sent shudders through northwest Wisconsin. A deer infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD) had been found on a Washburn County deer farm.
The Shell Lake class of 1959 celebrated its 65th reunion at Lakeview on Aug. 15. Classmates are noted with an asterisk; those without asterisk…
The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited presented $500 to the Shell Lake School library. Chapter Secretary Larry Samson is pic…
While many think that sometimes the world is stressful and moving way too fast, others live life at a slower pace. A peaceful “clip-clop, clip…
Spooner High School’s class of 1958 held its 65th class reunion. Pictured are Jim Schmitz, Marie Powers King, Bob Gillette, Dorothy Carlson Ry…
Students at Shell Lake Elementary School Library will have some new outdoors-themed books to read, thanks to a $450 donation from the Northwes…
DECORAH, Iowa — Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, announced the Best of Show Award and Jurors Choice Awa…
SPOONER — St. Alban’s Episcopal Church of Spooner is pleased to announce that Dr. Nozipho Dlodo has accepted a call to the Northern Highlands …
SPOONER — For the past 12 months, three team members from Spooner Health have been participating in the Leadership Residency Program operated …
SPOONER — On Wednesday, Aug. 2, over 100 golfers participated in the 15th-annual Spooner Health Golf Outing. The outing raises funds for the V…
Nan Hendry, the Washburn County Fair’s Bundt Cake champion, took second place at the Wisconsin State Fair County Fair Bake Your Best Blue Ribb…
