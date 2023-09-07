 Skip to main content
New teachers in Shell Lake
Local

New teachers in Shell Lake

  • Larry Samson

Shell Lake will be starting the 2023-24 school year with eight new educators. Parents and community members can meet the new educators at the …

First dollar visit at Wild Wings
Local

First dollar visit at Wild Wings

SPOONER — The Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce was proud to present their newest member, Wild Wings, with their first dollar at last Wednesday…

Whitetails supports Food Pantry
Outdoors

Whitetails supports Food Pantry

  • Bill Thornley

The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited (WTU) delivered a monetary donation to the Washburn County Food Pantry this week. Dire…

CWD-positive deer found in Washburn County

CWD-positive deer found in Washburn County

BIRCHWOOD — A recent Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) news release sent shudders through northwest Wisconsin. A deer infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD) had been found on a Washburn County deer farm.

Class of ‘59 reunites
Local

Class of ‘59 reunites

  • Contributed

The Shell Lake class of 1959 celebrated its 65th reunion at Lakeview on Aug. 15. Classmates are noted with an asterisk; those without asterisk…

WTU donates to library
Outdoors

WTU donates to library

  • Contributed

The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited presented $500 to the Shell Lake School library. Chapter Secretary Larry Samson is pic…

A simpler lifestyle
Local

A simpler lifestyle

  • Bill Thornley

While many think that sometimes the world is stressful and moving way too fast, others live life at a slower pace. A peaceful “clip-clop, clip…

Class of ‘58 reunites
Local

Class of ‘58 reunites

  • Contributed

Spooner High School’s class of 1958 held its 65th class reunion. Pictured are Jim Schmitz, Marie Powers King, Bob Gillette, Dorothy Carlson Ry…

Library donation from WTU
Outdoors

Library donation from WTU

  • Contributed

Students at Shell Lake Elementary School Library will have some new outdoors-themed books to read, thanks to a $450 donation from the Northwes…

Bundt cake winners
Local

Bundt cake winners

  • Contributed

Nan Hendry, the Washburn County Fair’s Bundt Cake champion, took second place at the Wisconsin State Fair County Fair Bake Your Best Blue Ribb…

