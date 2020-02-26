SPOONER– Spooner schools were locked down briefly on Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, after a suspect in a domestic disturbance fled from police near the middle school.

Officers responded to a report of the domestic disturbance on Lincoln Street, said Police Chief Jerry Christman, and when they arrived, the man fled from a secondfloor balcony.

He has several active warrants for his arrest. "Due to the close proximity to the Spooner Middle School, police contacted the school district and requested a district lock down," Christman said at midafternoon. "Officers have attempted to locate the suspect, but at this time have been unsuccessful." The school was contacted and told the lockdown could be lifted.

The suspect was found a short while later, the Spooner Police Department said.

"There was no incident in any of the school buildings," the school said on its Facebook page when the lock down was lifted. "We are proud of the way SASD students and staff members responded to this incident."

