SPOONER 3RD – 4TH BASKETBALL

Pictured here are the Spooner thirdand fourth-grade boys and girls basketball players. They have done a great job learning skills and growing this year. The girls play this Saturday, Feb. 29, in Amery. Volunteer coaches made a huge impact on the young Spooner players this year. Coaches are (from left) Darren B., Julie S., Dave H., Johnna K., Renee L., Julie P., and (not pictured) Christi A.