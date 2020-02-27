Next home action for the Spooner-based Wisconsin Lumberjacks in Junior A hockey is Saturday when they host Fort Frances in the Superior International Junior Hockey League action at 7:45 p.m. at the Spooner Civic Center.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for students and military members and $5 for youths.

The Lumberjacks, in their inaugural season, are 19-24 with three overtime losses and one shoot-out loss through their first 47 games.

After Saturday's game, the Lumberjacks have four home games remaining in the regular season: March 4 vs. Dryden, March 6-7 vs. Thief River Falls, and March 14 vs. Thunder Bay.

