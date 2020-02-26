For a few weeks leading up to the Birkebeiner, Carol Alcoe enjoyed watching Andy Black skiing on Ole Lake. He was in training for the Birkie, his 11th one this year. Andy was always accompanied by his official trainers, Scout and Sugar. The two black labs always looked as though they were having a lot of fun.
Carol volunteered to make bibs this year for Birkie. She said it was her 16th year of volunteering, and mentioned that Val Gorski has volunteered with the Birkie for 39 years. Carol reports that the afterBirkie volunteer celebra tion at the Steak House was just amazing.
Like so many of us, Jane Larson had a full house for Birkie. Lots of cousins came to stay, some also to ski. Craig and Shelley skied the Kortelopet, while Ben did the Birkebeiner. Ben's dog, Pyro, was in the Barkie Birkie.
Kirsten and Mike Gjere came to stay with Kirsten's mom, Anja Iverson. They both planned to ski, but it ended up that only Mike did. Kirsten had a nasty fall just before the race and could not participate.
John Leighton skied his 31st Birkie this year. He reports that conditions were "perfect." He came in at 5:50, about 30 minutes slower than last year. Tom McLeod, the course manager for the famed Tour de Waffle, finished at an impressive 3:30.
Mother Nature is definitely teasing us. Last week's weather went up and down very quickly. On Feb. 20, we had -24 degrees at the Teal Lake Weather Station. Two days later, we had +46. Really crazy weather! Here is hoping that all the wind over the weekend helped to sublimate away some of the ice from our driveways.
On Sunday, Jim and I snowshoed on our property. It was hard going in the woods, but so pretty. We came across some wolf tracks. I was very sorry to not have a camera along. Jim placed his hand into a paw print. Amazing: Jim's paws are the same size as a wolf's. If you are at the library in Hayward, take a moment to look at the quilt that hangs behind the registration desk. It is just magnificent. It was made by the Piecemakers Quilt Club.
Spring is only a few weeks away. Before we know it, our bats will be back. Brian Heeringa, the wildlife biologist for the Washburn Ranger District of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, will give a presentation about bats at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the library in Hayward. Call (715) 634-2161 if you need more information.
Professional wild life photographer and outdoor writer Keith Crowley will give a presentation on his work and travels at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at The Ranch in Hayward. The program will last about an hour. If you are interested, you can stay for dinner afterwards for more conversations with Keith Crowley and other attendees. Please register with the Cable Natural History Museum by March 2. Phone (715) 798-3890 or email info@cablemuseum.org The cost is $5 to $10.
All of Spider Lake wishes a Sweet Sixteen birthday to Mary McCracken. Yes, the Mary McCracken you know. Even though she is a grandmother, she is celebrating only the 16th time on her birthday, which is Feb. 29. Mary, we hope it is the happiest one ever.
A really happy birthday is also wished to Samantha Nickel, who has a birthday on Feb. 27, and to Liz Hilpisch, who celebrates on March 3.
Sharing your stories is what helps to keep all of us Spiders in the web. It also makes this column a lot more interesting. Thanks to everyone who shared their Birkie stories for this column. Special thanks to Carol Alcoe, who is a great detective.
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechoix@aol.com.
