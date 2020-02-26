Jump River Valley Historical Society members are sponsoring a chili feed on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Catawba Municipal Building. In addition to chili, the menu features garlic bread, crackers, corn chips, cheese, beverages (coffee, milk, juice), cookies and bars served for a free will donation. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for various expenses, especially museum maintenance, electric and sewer bills and insurance costs. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a tasty meal while visiting with friends and neighbors.
Sponsored by the Northern Outdoorsmen for Christ, the 2020 Sportsmen's Wild Game Feed and Expo will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Ogema Baptist Church Convention Hall, located at W5091 State Road 86, in the town of Ogema. This free event begins with vendors' displays and knife sharpening demonstration from 2-5 p.m.. The wild game meal will be served at 5 p.m. and attendees are welcome to bring in their own specialty game entrees to share; side dish es, drinks and pies will be provided. Guest speaker David Blanton will give his presentation at 6 p.m. and an hour later, there will be drawings for various prizes, including a Canadian fishing trip, several firearms, game camera and much more. For more information, call 715-820-2214, 715427-0917, 715-820-1083 or 715-339-2625.
In Prentice, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Council of Catholic Women is hosting a soup supper on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m. in the parish social hall. Everyone is invited to attend and also encouraged to bring along a friend.
The 2020 World Day of Prayer will be held on Friday, March 6 at 1 p.m. Hosted by Zion Lutheran Church in Brantwood, the theme for this year is "Rise! Take Up Your Mat and Walk" written by the Women of Zimbabwe. The hour-long program will be followed by refreshments. Everyone is welcome to attend and share in this unique ecumenical opportunity.
Ogema Public Library is hosting a Storytime for Kids on Saturday, March 7 from 10:30-11 a.m; the theme will be Piggy and Elephant Day. On Saturday, April 4, Rainy Day will be the Storytime for Kids theme. All youngsters are welcome to come and join in this fun learning experience planned especially just for them.
Members of the Catawba-Harmony Volunteer Department are sponsoring their semi-annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, syrup, eggs, sausages, potatoes, cheese curds, applesauce, donuts and beverages. Served for free will donations, the proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to help purchase needed equipment. Everyone is invited to come, enjoy a tasty meal and visit with friends and neighbors; be sure to set your clocks ahead the night before as Daylight Savings Time begins on that Sunday.
Ash Wednesday, which occurs this year on March 26, begins the season of Lent which is observed with special services in various Christian denominations. Fasting from their favorite foods or entertainment is one way many people chose as their Lenten observance. However, the following reflection may be a better indication of what should be the actual purpose of these six weeks before Easter Sunday.
A Lenten Reflection
Give up complaining — focus on gratitude.
Give up pessimism — become an optimist.
Give up harsh judgments — think kindly thoughts.
Give up worry — trust Divine Providence.
Give up discouragement — be full of hope.
Give up bitterness — turn to forgiveness.
Give up hatred — return good for evil.
Give up negativism — be positive.
Give up anger — be more patient.
Give up pettiness — become mature.
Give up gloom — enjoy the beauty that is all around you.
Give up jealousy — pray for trust.
Give up gossiping — control your tongue.
Give up sin — turn to virtue.
Give up giving up — hang in there!
