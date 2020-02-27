Lets solve our nations problems together
One would think that in a democratic republic the rules of democracy would be applied across all social, political, and economic sectors; however, our current economic system does not operate that way. As Martin Luther King once observed, we have socialism for the
rich and rugged individualism for the rest of us.
We are subsidizing corporations when our taxes go to provide housing and medical assistance to thousands their workers whose fulltime work renders them poverty-level paychecks. We provide welfare to the rich when their wealth "qualifies" them for tax breaks designed to avoid paying their fair share.
There is plenty of bipartisan support in Washington to support legislation for the benefit of wealthy "constituents" at the perpetual expense of the actual voting constituency back home. Both parties exert immense power over media of all types to control voter "choice" at the ballot box. We would do well to pay more attention to this type of voter manipulation.
This election cycle, let's all read, listen, and watch a variety of news media. Let's talk to each other and compare notes. Most of all let us listen to each other and seek ways to solve our nation's problems, together.
SUSAN BROOKS
ALMENA
The future USA: King Trump
In 1938 Hitler won the election in Germany. He got all the agencies under his control. He abolished all elections. After this, he started WWII. Then he proceeded to take over all the countries in Europe.
Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. He now has taken over the FBI, the CIA and all other agencies in Washington. He has said he will bust anyone, or anything, that is against him.
There are individuals trying to run for the nomination on the Democratic side. Whoever wins, Trump will try to bust. He will use the FBI, the CIA and all other organizations for this purpose. After this, there will be no more elections, because Trump will be king!
He already has an approval rating of 49%. The Senate has proven that they will give him everything he wants. All you good Republicans will vote him in.
Once he has assumed all this power, where will he strike first—Mexico or Canada?
CECIL KIPPENHAN
CAMERON
Critters exposed, cornered by drain
The swamp critters are really getting desperate. Impeach, impeach. That's all they can think of, even if it opens the drain further. What are the charges? He asked a foreign government to check on two of the critters for corruption and for his own gain! Here is a man doing what we want him to do, what he said he'd do and doing it pro-bono, amidst vicious attacks, since day one. For his own benefit! To get re-elected so they can continue attacking him! For his own benefit!
No, that's not the reason for the vicious attack. Two of the critters are in the corner, about to go down the drain, and the rest of the pack is rushing to defense and by so doing are getting close to the drain themselves.
If the corruption they are being investigated for had been done by anyone except a Democrat, the controlled media would have pounded on it, but since they are Democrats, it's supposed to be alright and our president is supposed to look the other way!
Our dully elected president, doing what he told us he'd do for us, for free, pro-bono and warding off daily attacks, has shown us the swamp critters and exposed them. Too, he's willing to finish the job he promised and we have the opportunity to help him, not attack him.
There are quite a few Republicans that have to go down the drain also. We need term limits, so we have people for this country and our constitution not to be career politicians.
RICHARD BOLLOM
TREGO
