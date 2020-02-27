The public is invited to a presentation on soil health on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the Farm Table Foundation, 110 Keller Ave., Amery. It is co-sponsored by the Barron County Farmers Union, Speaker is Dr. Kris Nichols, who has a PhD in soil microbiology. Food/refreshments served. Tickets can be purchased at the door. See more at farmtablefoundation.org.

