Plowable or shoveable snow is in the forecast for Easter.
"An area of low pressure will move across the region Sunday through Monday," the National Weather Service out of Duluth said on Friday. " Accumulating snow is possible Sunday and Monday. Best chance of shovelable and plowable amounts are from southeast Minnesota to western Upper Michigan, including portions of northwest Wisconsin."
How much snow falls will depend on the track the storm takes, the NWS said.
