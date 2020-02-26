To help prepare for severe weather, local emergency management and the National Weather Service will be hosting Skywarn Spotter Training on Thursday, March 26. It is free to attend, and snacks and water will be available. The training sessions will be from 1-3 p.m. at the City Hall building in Park Falls, located at 400 4th Avenue South, and from 6-8 p.m. at the Village Hall in Prentice, located at 403 Center Street.

Statewide tornado drills will be held on Thursday, April 16. At 1 p.m. there will be a mock tornado watch issued. At 1:45 p.m. a mock tornado warning will be issued, and at 6:45 p.m. there will be another mock tornado warning. In the event of severe weather, the drills could be postponed until Friday. Any questions may be directed to Roxanne Kahan at 715-339-5239.

