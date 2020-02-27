The Nordic winter sport of skijoring, combining horses and skiers, comes back to Rice Lake on the first weekend in March at a new location.

The Spurs & Skis Skijoring Stampede is Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, on the UWEC-Barron County campus.

The first Spurs & Skis Skijoring event in Rice Lake was held last winter at the fairgrounds. Rice Lake Tourism puts on the event in conjunction with Western Extreme Skijoring and through a grant of nearly $20,000 from Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Grant funds will go toward advertising to target markets in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. The event is expected to draw 4,000 attendees, generating an estimated $168,000 in visitor spending in the Rice Lake area, said Nicky Repka of Rice Lake Tourism.

Skijoring combines horses, riders and skis performing on a course of jumps and obstacles.

Entry information and ticket sales can be found at www.ricelaketourism.com.

