Main Street Hayward was filled with the noise of dogs barking their enthusiasm prior to, during and as the Barkie Birkie Skijor was ending on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Robert Polic of Manitowish Waters was there with his dog Sprocket, and William Shafer of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was there with his dog Bear.
Asked why he participated in the event, Polic said he and Sprocket do three or four skijors a year.
"I love being out with my dog," he said. "It's just a great way of spending time in the winter with my dog. He loves it, so it is great exercise for him. It's fun to be out here with the other dogs out here, too."
Polic was asked if Sprocket is more interested in the other dogs or in racing.
"When we are standing here, he likes to check out the other dogs, but when we are out there racing, he's all business," Polic said. "He focuses on running and he ignores everything else happening out there."
Besides participating in the Barkie Birkie Skijor, Polic was scheduled to ski the 55K classic, his third Birkie, on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Shafer and Bear were participating in their fourth Barkie Birkie.
"It's a well run race and it's fun," Shafer said of the Barkie. "It's relatively flat, so it's fun all around."
Shafer said Bear loves skijoring
"If I'm packing up the skies, I can't get out of the house without him," he said.
He said Bear appears to not only like the skijoring activity but also competing.
"It is instinct for dogs to chase other dogs or whatever," he said, "and for whatever the reason, they figure out the object is to beat whoever is out in front rather than just to catch up to them. You notice the difference when we are out alone and another team comes along and he pulls harder. He's not running second to anybody if he can do anything about it."
Shafer said he has never skied the Birkie and feels he is not in shape for a marathon run because he is used to Bear pulling him.
"I've gotten soft because I'm always out there with him," he said.
