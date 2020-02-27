The Rice Lake Warriors rode junior goalie Griffin Van Gilder's 27 saves and sophomore Cole Fenske's two goals to a 2-0 win in a Division 2 hockey sectional semifinal win Tuesday night in Amery.
The win suddenly puts the Warriors only one game away from the state tournament. The sectional championship game is Saturday at Wessman Arena in Superior against familiar foe and rival Hayward.
Hayward reached the sectional final with Tuesday's 4-3 win over Superior.
Saturday's face-off is at 2 p.m. Rice Lake is looking for its third state trip and first since 2009, while Hayward pursues its second state appearance, with its only state trip back in 1979.
This year's state tournament for the first time will have two divisions, with four teams in
each Division 1 and Division 2.
Rice Lake is catching a playoff spark after finishing the regular season at 7-13-1. The Warriors have allowed only one goal in their two playoff wins— 3-1 over New Richmond and 2-0 over Amery.
The Warriors will put their 9-13-1 mark up against Hayward's 18-5-1 mark. In the playoffs, the Hurricanes have defeated Chequamegon 12-0 and Superior 4-3.
Rice Lake and Hayward have met twice this season and twice they have gone to overtime. The two teams tied 2-2 in Rice Lake in December, while Hayward won 2-1 in January in Hayward.
In Rice Lake's win Tuesday, Fenske gave Rice Lake a 1-0 lead at the 6:11 mark of the first period when he tipped in a pass from Jace Fitzgerald.
Fenske's second goal came on the power play in the second period with an assist to Keegan Gunderson.
Leading 2-0, the Warriors held off Amery in a key penalty-killing stretch late in the second period. Amery had a five on three advantage for 39 seconds and four on three for 1 minute and 21 seconds but failed to score.
Van Gilder got the shutout with 27 saves after making 21 saves in allowing one goal to New Richmond last Friday.
Amery senior goalie Ethan Mork had 36 saves.
It was Rice Lake's second win this season over Amery, the first coming in the season opener by 2-1 in overtime.
Amery was a No. 1 seed entering the playoffs, and came into Tuesday's game with a 20-5 record and nine-game winning streak.
In Friday's home win, Fenske scored the goahead goal with 1:22 remaining, and Fitzgerald added an empty net goal with 33 seconds left as Rice Lake rallied past New Richmond, 3-1.
The Warriors trailed 1-0 early in the second period as New Richmond took the lead on a power play goal by Brock Unger. But Rice Lake got the tying goal later in the period when Teagan Scheurer poked the puck past Tiger goalie Blake Milton on an assist from Ben Kemp.
Kemp also assisted on the game-winner as Fenske scored on the rebound of Kemp's backhanded shot stopped by Milton. The freshman Milton had 36 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.