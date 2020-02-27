A performance depicting the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ using music and ministry will be performed at Trinity Lutheran Church, located in Spooner, on Sunday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. This interesting hour-long musical mime drama using sound, lighting, costumes and props was developed by Founder and Director Jenifer Lokker of the First Reformed Church in Baldwin. It is appropriate for all ages to enjoy. Throughout the years, over 30 actors, both youth and adult, have travelled to perform in services across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. To further explain this presentation, the faces of the actors are painted white and costumes are used to portray their characters. Because there are no speaking parts, a variety of Christian music to depict Jesus' life is used. The name "Silent Messengers" was chosen because performers and those present remain silent throughout the service indicating voices are given to God, and all are "messengers" bringing the promise of salvation to believers and filling hearts with a new passion for the Savior. The community is invited to this service honoring the Lenten season. Admission is free; however, donations are welcome that day.
