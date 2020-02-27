Registrations for Warriors Youth Baseball in Rice Lake this season are now being taken online at www.ricelakebaseball.com. Division of play are:

• T-Ball for ages 5-6 (current pre-kindergarten and kindergarten). Cost is $35. Season begins Monday, April 27, with games on Saturdays.

• Coach Pitch for ages 7-8 (current Grades 1-2). Cost is $45. Season begins Thursday, June 4, with games on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• Minor for ages 9-10 (current Grades 3-4). Cost is $50. Season begins Thursday, April 16.

• Major for ages 11-12 (current Grades 5-6). Cost is $50. Season begins Wednesday, April 15.

• Babe Ruth for ages 13-16 (current Grades 7-9). Cost is $75. Season begins Friday, May 1, with two games per week and some travel to other towns.

• Traveling program for ages 9-14. Cost is $100, with jersey and hat provided. Play includes three to five weekend tournaments.

For most divisions, registration should be completed before May 1 to avoide a late fee. Minor and Major teams will be formed by the end of March.

