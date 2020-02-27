The final sign-up date for students from Barron, Cameron and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser schools wanting to join the Blue Hills Shooting Stars 110 youth shooting sports team is Sunday.
Team members take part in trap or pistol and rifle competition as part of the Scholastic Shooting Sports and Trap Clay programs.
Sign-ups will be taken starting at 3 p.m. at the Blue Hills Sportsmen's Club near Canton, at 1604 23-24 1/2 St.
For more information contact trap coach Mike Swick at 715-296-9043 or jswickster@yahoo.com, or pistol/rifle coach Dominic Emole at 715-410-3391 or emaildoc@chibardun.net.
