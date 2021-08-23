November 2018-October 2019: 331 dogs and 272 cats adopted out; took in 125 dogs from out of area.
November 2019-October 2020: 305 dogs and 297 cats adopted out: took in 159 dogs from out of area.
November 2020-current: 246 dogs and 191 cats adopted out; took in 163 from out of area.
