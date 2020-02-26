This is only a sample of the 69 incidents the Price County Sheriff 's Department responded to from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15.

Feb. 11

• A caller reported finding a white and brown female dog with collars but no tags. The dog was covered in snowballs, like it had been out a long time. Dispatch did not find anything in the missing dog notepad that matched the description. The caller informed the dog was contained on a leash and very friendly. The humane officer was notified.

• A female caller reported a white SUV had passed her at a high rate of speed and crossed the center line at least four times. A deputy responded.

• A caller reported a vehicle was stuck in a snowbank.

• A report was received of a snowmobile trailer and two snowmobiles that had been left on the road for at least two days, making it difficult for the logging operators to get through.

• Deputies responded to a female caller's report of an unwanted male adult at the front door of her residence that was refusing to leave.

Feb. 12

• A deputy was requested to assist a township supervisor with contacting a property owner regarding items at the property which were interfering with the township operations and were in the right of way of the road.

• A complainant reported their vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

• A caller reported a vehicle went off the road on State Hwy. 13 near Cty. Rd. A.

Feb. 13

• A caller reported a vehicle with a shredded tire was swerving on the road and debris had fallen off the vehicle. A deputy responded. A short time later, the caller reported the vehicle had not left its lane when swerving and was now driving safely; there was no more debris falling off the vehicle. The deputy discontinued.

• The humane officer received information of an animal crime at a residence.

Feb. 14

• A caller reported a driver had rolled his vehicle. Dispatch was able to confirm the driver was not injured. Deputies responded.

• Several 9-1-1 calls were received from the same phone number. Dispatch spoke with a small child who was the caller every time. Dispatch attempted to get the child to give the phone to a parent but the child just kept talking. No signs of distress could be heard. Dispatch called the number back and the voicemail picked up right away. A message was left requesting a return call to the Sheriff 's Office.

• Deputies responded to a report that a male individual told another that he was scared for his safety and was calling for help.

Feb. 15

• A 9-1-1 caller reported there was an injured bear attempting to get into the caller's house. A deputy responded and the DNR warden was informed.

• Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller informed a female adult was yelling at the caller and throwing things.

• Dispatch received 30 or more abandoned 9-1-1 calls from the same phone number. None of the calls provided call data, suggesting the calls were being made from a deactivated cell phone. On most of the calls, the caller hung up before Dispatch could answer; however, on several of the calls a child was on the line. Dispatch was able to keep the child on the line long enough to get a tentative address. Dispatch was able to make contact with a male adult who confirmed having given his children a deactivated cell phone to play with. The children's father stated he was not aware the phone could call 9-1-1.

