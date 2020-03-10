Shell Lake Police Chief Dave Wilson presented the following report during his monthly report to the Shell Lake City Council.

Total calls for service – 87

Average calls per day – 3.1

Criminal complaints – 2 misdemeanor, 1 felony

Total citations/warnings – 5/11

Traffic/other citations

No insurance – 1

Parking – 3

Too fast for conditions – 1

accidents – 2

misc. Traffic/verbals – 11

Crimes against persons

Disorderly conduct – 1

Sexual assaults – 1

Chapter 51 – 1

Property crimes

Theft/burglary/break-ins – 3

Open door/alarm – 1

Property recovered – 1

Animal complaint – 1

Mutual aid

Other law enforcement – 6

Fire assist – 2

Ambulance assist – 9

Misc./other

Miscellaneous – 31

Follow-ups – 12

Squad

Main car miles – 81,390

Spare miles – 171, 701

Utv miles/hrs. – 1,092

Engine hours main – 11,843

Idle hours main – 8,464

Monthly highlights

Open, not active files – 6

Active case files – 8

Notified of successful BOTS grant 4K

Garage door repaired

