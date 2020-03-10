Shell Lake Police Chief Dave Wilson presented the following report during his monthly report to the Shell Lake City Council.
Total calls for service – 87
Average calls per day – 3.1
Criminal complaints – 2 misdemeanor, 1 felony
Total citations/warnings – 5/11
Traffic/other citations
No insurance – 1
Parking – 3
Too fast for conditions – 1
accidents – 2
misc. Traffic/verbals – 11
Crimes against persons
Disorderly conduct – 1
Sexual assaults – 1
Chapter 51 – 1
Property crimes
Theft/burglary/break-ins – 3
Open door/alarm – 1
Property recovered – 1
Animal complaint – 1
Mutual aid
Other law enforcement – 6
Fire assist – 2
Ambulance assist – 9
Misc./other
Miscellaneous – 31
Follow-ups – 12
Squad
Main car miles – 81,390
Spare miles – 171, 701
Utv miles/hrs. – 1,092
Engine hours main – 11,843
Idle hours main – 8,464
Monthly highlights
Open, not active files – 6
Active case files – 8
Notified of successful BOTS grant 4K
Garage door repaired
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.