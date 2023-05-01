SHELL LAKE - With the sale of the former Shell Lake Primary School completed, ownership and future plans for the building lies with RF Scalzo Properties LLC. The rezoning of the property has been completed, so the renovation of the building into 17 maintenance-free, independent living apartments can begin.

“The Scalzo project will provide some relief to the living space requirement needed in Shell Lake for retirees and those nearing retirement age,” said City Administrator Andy Eiche. “Then we hope to focus on workforce housing, something else that’s badly needed in the city. A large percentage of our teachers and other young working adults don’t live in Shell Lake and we’d like be able to provide something for them.”

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments