...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to
Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
More information and resources about spring flooding is available at
www.weather.gov/duluth/spring-flooding.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning by 945 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening through early Thursday morning. It is then expected
to rise again with snow melt back into minor flooding late
this week and into the weekend.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.1 feet on 04/22/2014.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
Tyler Forks
Mellen 9.0 9.6 Mon 9 am CDT 9.2 8.8 8.6
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
SHELL LAKE - With the sale of the former Shell Lake Primary School completed, ownership and future plans for the building lies with RF Scalzo Properties LLC. The rezoning of the property has been completed, so the renovation of the building into 17 maintenance-free, independent living apartments can begin.
“The Scalzo project will provide some relief to the living space requirement needed in Shell Lake for retirees and those nearing retirement age,” said City Administrator Andy Eiche. “Then we hope to focus on workforce housing, something else that’s badly needed in the city. A large percentage of our teachers and other young working adults don’t live in Shell Lake and we’d like be able to provide something for them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.