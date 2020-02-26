SHELL LAKE– In an exciting boys basketball Lakeland Conference crossover game at Shell Lake on Friday, Feb. 21, the host Shell Lake Lakers squeaked out a razorthin 56-53 win over the visiting New Auburn Trojans.
The battle between the two evenly matched teams was close all the way.
At the end of the first half, the game was tied 28-28. Shell Lake managed to outscore New Auburn 28-25 in the second half for the margin of victory in the 56-53 final score.
Shell Lake was led by Ben McNulty with 22 points on the night.
Christian Johnson scored 10 for the Lakers. Cody Swan and teammate Nick Kraetke each contributed 7 points.
Jasper McCracken had 4 points, as did Tyler Green. Landon Deneen had 2 points on the night for Shell Lake.
New Auburn was led by Tristen Harder with 16 points and Michael Pederson with 14.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, Shell Lake plays another Lakeland crossover at the Luck cardinals.
The Lakers will begin WIAA Regionals at Colfax at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.