Driving opioid litigation that is resulting in settlements for Sawyer County is the expansive distribution of legal opioid medication as pain treatment/relief.

In Sawyer County alone, from 2006-12, 4.5 million legally prescribe pain pills were distributed according to a data base compiled by the Washington Post made public in July 2019.

