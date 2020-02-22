Ashland County
Reservations and cancelations are required by 2 p.m. the day before. All meals are served at 11:30 a.m., contain at least one third of the RDA and are served with one percent milk. Ashland County Aging Unit 715-682-4414 ext. 0
Ashland (715) 682-4414 x 0,
Sanborn (715) 278-3955,
Mellen (715) 274-8251,
Glidden (715) 264-3682,
Butternut (715) 769-9417,
Toll free 1-888-682-7672.
February 24: Cranberry Glazed Pork Cutlet, Candied Yams, Peas, Applesauce, Whole Wheat Roll w/butter
February 25: Beef Stir Fry over Brown Rice, Steamed Asparagus, Cherry Dream Dessert Salad
February 26: Fishwich on a Buttered Bun w/tartar sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion, Tomato Spoon Salad, Whipped Fruit Salad
February 27: Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Steamed Red Cabbage, Pears, Whole Wheat Bread w/butter
February 28: Tuna Salad Sandwich on Whole Wheat Bread, Broccoli Cheese Soup, 3-Bean Salad, Blueberry Lemon Trifle
Bayfield County
Bayfield County Department of Human Services (715) 373-6144
Served at Time Out Restaurant in Washburn with milk:
February 24: California Cheeseburger, Baked Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Pineapple Tidbits
February 25: Grilled Chicken Breast, Parslied Potatoes, Carrots, Applesauce, 7-Grain Bread
February 27: Spaghetti & Meatballs, Spring Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Garlic Bread
February 28: Ham Sandwich on WW Bread, Cup of Pea Soup, Key Largo Vegetables, Fresh Fruit or Vegetable
Bayfield County Department of Human Services (715) 373-6144
Served at Bear Paw Restaurant-meals served from 2:00-4:00pm
February 25: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Cooked Veggies & WW Roll, Salad Bar, Cake
Home Deliver Meals for Cornucopia, Washburn, Iron River, Drummond, Grandview, Mason, Barnes and meal site in Barnes. Meals served Monday-Thursday
Home Delivered Meals for Cable Area
February 24: Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, WW Roll w/butter, Apple & Dessert
February 25: Salisbury Steak, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Broccoli, WW Roll w/butter, Jell-O
February 26: Chicken Dumpling Soup, Egg Salad Sandwich, Carrot & Celery Sticks, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie
February 27: Grilled Shrimp, Rice Pilaf, Peas & Carrots, WW Roll w/butter, Mandarin Oranges
