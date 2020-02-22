Ashland County

Reservations and cancelations are required by 2 p.m. the day before. All meals are served at 11:30 a.m., contain at least one third of the RDA and are served with one percent milk. Ashland County Aging Unit 715-682-4414 ext. 0

Ashland (715) 682-4414 x 0,

Sanborn (715) 278-3955,

Mellen (715) 274-8251,

Glidden (715) 264-3682,

Butternut (715) 769-9417,

Toll free 1-888-682-7672.

February 24: Cranberry Glazed Pork Cutlet, Candied Yams, Peas, Applesauce, Whole Wheat Roll w/butter

February 25: Beef Stir Fry over Brown Rice, Steamed Asparagus, Cherry Dream Dessert Salad

February 26: Fishwich on a Buttered Bun w/tartar sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion, Tomato Spoon Salad, Whipped Fruit Salad

February 27: Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Steamed Red Cabbage, Pears, Whole Wheat Bread w/butter

February 28: Tuna Salad Sandwich on Whole Wheat Bread, Broccoli Cheese Soup, 3-Bean Salad, Blueberry Lemon Trifle

Bayfield County

Bayfield County Department of Human Services (715) 373-6144

Served at Time Out Restaurant in Washburn with milk:

February 24: California Cheeseburger, Baked Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Pineapple Tidbits

February 25: Grilled Chicken Breast, Parslied Potatoes, Carrots, Applesauce, 7-Grain Bread

February 27: Spaghetti & Meatballs, Spring Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Garlic Bread

February 28: Ham Sandwich on WW Bread, Cup of Pea Soup, Key Largo Vegetables, Fresh Fruit or Vegetable

Bayfield County Department of Human Services (715) 373-6144

Served at Bear Paw Restaurant-meals served from 2:00-4:00pm

February 25: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Cooked Veggies & WW Roll, Salad Bar, Cake

Home Deliver Meals for Cornucopia, Washburn, Iron River, Drummond, Grandview, Mason, Barnes and meal site in Barnes. Meals served Monday-Thursday

February 24: Cranberry Glazed Pork Cutlet, Candied Yams, Peas, Applesauce, Whole Wheat Roll w/butter

February 25: Beef Stir Fry over Brown Rice, Steamed Asparagus, Cherry Dream Dessert Salad

February 26: Fishwich on a Buttered Bun w/tartar sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion, Tomato Spoon Salad, Whipped Fruit Salad

February 27: Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Steamed Red Cabbage, Pears, Whole Wheat Bread w/butter

Home Delivered Meals for Cable Area

February 24: Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, WW Roll w/butter, Apple & Dessert

February 25: Salisbury Steak, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Broccoli, WW Roll w/butter, Jell-O

February 26: Chicken Dumpling Soup, Egg Salad Sandwich, Carrot & Celery Sticks, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie

February 27: Grilled Shrimp, Rice Pilaf, Peas & Carrots, WW Roll w/butter, Mandarin Oranges

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments