Ashland County (715) 682-4414, ext. 0
• March 2: Chicken and bean tamale pie, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, mile picante sauce, pineapple tidbits
• March 4: Bratwurst on a buttered bun, tater tots, corn niblets, fresh banana
• March 5: Meatballs in brown gravy, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, tapioca fruit salad, whole wheat roll with butter
Park Falls Flambeau Hospital Cafeteria (715) 762-7457
• March 2: Beef roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, dinner roll, bean salad, pie
• March 3: Cranberry meatballs, rice, green beans, spinach salad, fruit cup
• March 4: Ribs and kraut, parsley buttered potatoes, peas, rye bread, spice cake
• March 5: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, tomato salad, pears
Brantwood Community Center (715) 564-2569
Ogema Ogema Public Library
(715) 767-5130
Kennan and Prentice Kennan Village Municipal Building (715) 474-3325
• March 2: Oriental chicken, rice, oriental vegetables, tossed salad with tomato slices, pineapple chunks
• March 3: Baked pork chop, au gratin potatoes, squash, applesauce cake with raisins
• March 4: 1/3 lb cheeseburger with tomato, potato salad, baked beans, pickle slice, strudel stick
• March 5: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, tropical fruit
Phillips Fred Smith Studio N8236 State Highway 13
(715) 339-5301
• March 3: Baked pork chop, au gratin potatoes, squash, applesauce cake with raisins
• March 4: 1/3 lb. cheeseburger with tomato, potato salad, baked beans, pickle slice, strudel stick
• March 5: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, tropical fruit
• March 6: Oriental chicken, oriental vegetables, rice, tossed salad with tomato slices, pineapple chunks
