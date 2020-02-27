Senior Center will bake Easter pies, cheesecakes

LIVING WELL
The Rice Lake Senior Center has announced that its staff and volunteers will bake Easter pies and cheesecakes for the public to purchase.
Order forms are available at the office at 12 W. Humbird St. and must be placed and prepaid (cash or check) by 3 p.m. on Monday, March 30.
Or order online at ricelakeseniorcenter.org.
Available to order will be the following:
• 9-inch pies for $10 each: Banana cream, coconut cream, Dutch apple and lemon chiffon.
• 9-inch premium pies for $12 each: French silk, pecan, raspberry cream cheese and grasshopper (which contains alcohol).
• 9-inch cheesecake: plain for $22, with fresh strawberries for $26 and with chocolate caramel pecan for $28.
All pies baked in a licensed kitchen with all proceeds to benefit senior center programs and projects.
