Secrets fester when kept in the dark

Readers are fully capable of deciding for themselves whether the conduct of former Ashland School Board President Pat Nemec was appropriate to someone making choices about our children.
What's clear to me, though, is that readers should have known about the allegations against him five years ago, not now as Nemec has decided again to run for the board.
And his case offers lessons for public officials in Ashland and elsewhere.
In short, two school district employees accused Nemec in 2015 of showing them a photo of a naked man on his cell phone and of posting inappropriate images and memes on his Facebook page — images and memes that were profane, demeaned women and used slurs such as "retard" to refer to kids.
The employees' complaint went to the school board and ... disappeared. Nemec agreed to step down, the board found a replacement and life went on.
Until now, when Nemec decided to run again and a reader tipped the Daily Press to the reason the School Board recently met in closed session and refused to discuss their conversations.
That prompted us to file open-records requests, which revealed the previous allegations against Nemec.
It should never have come to that. The deal cooked up five years ago protected Nemec, not the employees who filed the complaint and not the parents who entrust their children to the district every day.
(I also will say that this newspaper didn't do a very good job five years ago of getting to the bottom of what went on.)
The school district tried to do the same thing last year, when it sent a letter home to parents that said basketball coach Robert Blaschke had been placed on leave, promising "to share more information with our parents and guardians as we are able to do so."
Months later, that information hadn't been shared. The district never said a thing until the Daily Press filed openrecords requests and learned that parents and students had accused Blaschke of being a profane bully who played favorites with athletes and violated district policies.
Again, the district's impulse was to protect Blaschke, not inform parents — who had begun wildly speculating about the cause of his dismissal as coach — about the true nature of the complaints.
As the saying goes, sunshine is the best disinfectant. When secrets are left to fester in the darkened rooms behind the closed doors of government, parents and voters are not served.
On Monday, the Ashland Police and Fire Commission is scheduled to hold a hearing on the case of a former police officer who filed a complaint accusing his former training officer of hitting him in the face for disobeying instructions.
That hearing was postponed a few weeks ago when those involved — the police chief, training officer and former officer — said they were working on an agreement to have the complaint dismissed.
I suspect they hoped for the same quiet resolution that some others have enjoyed.
Police and Fire Commission President Gordon Gilbertson, though, said he would not allow that to happen.
Even if the officers involved "cooked up a deal," he said, the commission's responsibility is to the people of Ashland, not the officers. It's the board's mission, he said, to ensure that residents can trust their police department to be fair and to act with integrity.
He's right, of course. Sweeping things under a rug just hides dirt. It doesn't make it go away. And it rarely serves residents well.
It would be good if all public officials could let the sun shine in.
Peter J. Wasson is managing editor of the Ashland Daily Press.
