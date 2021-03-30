Rescue crews that spent the weekend expanding their search for a missing Odanah man on Monday returned to ground zero to begin anew.
Ground zero in this case was a trail in the town of Gingles, where a trail cam recorded the last evidence of Kevin Rosin's whereabouts after his early-Friday crash along Holmes Road. The trail cam image was recorded south of the crash site at about 2:30 a.m., suggesting Rosin was disoriented and headed away from his Odanah home, not toward it, after the wreck.
Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan said Rosin easily could have been disoriented after he rolled his car into a ditch. The wreckage was found at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and evidence at the scene suggests the wreck was so violent that it blew out the windshield of Rosin's vehicle and he had to crawl from the wreckage through the passenger's side window.
Though Rosin had been at a tavern shooting darts in the hours leading up to the crash, there's no evidence he had drunk enough to be impaired, Brennan said. Still, the 40-plus officials who fanned out Monday across the woods and swamps between Gingles and Odanah checked every structure they could find, assuming a confused Rosin would have sought shelter from the snow and cold anywherehe could find it.
"Everyone searching, their instructions are to check every shed, every outbuilding, every abandoned vehicle, every cabin, every deer stand, really anything someone could get into," Brennan said. "We've checked kids' pools turned over out in yards. We've checked a lot of these places twice now."
"We've even found a few structures on land that their owners didn't know about," added Jim Stone, a warden with the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission, who was helping lead the search. "We've also checked every waterway leading all the way to the bay."
If there is any bright spot in the search, it's that it is happening in the spring, when leafless trees make it easier for the several helicopters and airplanes involved in the search to spot irregularities in the woods.
But Rosin was wearing a tan jacket and jeans, which wouldn't stand out to air crews in the fields and woods of the search area, especially if he got muddy while traveling.
Brennan and Stone said volunteers on Monday were focusing their attention closer to Odanah as officials focused on the area where the trail cam photo was taken.
"That's our last hard point of where he was, so it makes sense to go back there," Stone said.
Brennan said crews would remain in the woods until dark and would resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday if nothing were found.
"We'll be out here until we find him," Brennan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.