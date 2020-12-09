A Hayward area man who was first reported missing in October remains missing as of Dec. 9 as searches for him continue by his family, law enforcement officers and volunteers.
The maroon 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup of 34-year-old Aaron S. Johnson was found Dec. 4 in the Blue Hills area of the Rusk County Forest southeast of Birchwood.
The truck was found on a logging trail off Fire Lane Road between Meadow Dam Road and Perch Lake Road, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
Law enforcement is asking the public to notify them if they saw this vehicle parked there anytime between Oct. 11 and Dec 2. Please contact Investigator Steve Gronski at 715-532-8504.
Aaron Johnson’s wife, Amanda Thayer, reported him missing after he was dropped off Oct. 10 in the Six Mile Corner of the LCO reservation by a co-worker to pick up his truck. No one has seen or heard from him since.
Johnson is 5 ft. 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and dark blonde hair that he wears shaved. He has many tattoos on his head, neck, arms, back and stomach.
A large search was conducted by law enforcement and search and rescue volunteers on Monday, Dec. 7, in the area where Johnson’s truck was found.
