The Chequamegon High School boys' basketball team nearly overcame a 19-point secondhalf deficit but came up just short in a 57-54 nonconference loss at Hurley on Monday, Feb. 17.
"We are getting better, but still can't put together a complete game," Screaming Eagles' coach Joel Karnick said. "Without our leading scorer, Joe Newbury, we almost snuck this one out. Hurley is always tough to play at their place. We went down by 19 early in the second half, then we finally clicked in defensively and came back. Time just ran out on us before we could overtake them."
Isaiah Deitz and Blake Karnick led the scoring for the Screaming Eagles with 11 points each. Deitz was 5-of-10 from the floor with four assists and Karnick was 4-of-8 from three-point range. Blake Richard and Tanner Maier each scored nine points. Richard had 10 rebounds and Maier had three steals. Matthew Ponteras had seven points, seven rebounds and two steals. Bret Beil rounded out the scoring with five points.
"Senior Matthew Ponteras is finding his game. He played well against Edgar and played well again tonight. Senior Blake Karnick found his stroke from the three-point line after a couple of off games. The progress we are making points to us peaking at the right time when tournaments start."
The Screaming Eagles will close the regular season at home on Thusday, Feb. 27, hosing the rival Phillips Loggers in Marawood North Conference play. Tip is at 7:15 p.m.
WIAA Div. 3 tournament play opens on Tuesday, March 2.
