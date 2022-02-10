PARK FALLS — Joe Newbury and Isaiah Deitz scored 16 points each to lead the Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team to a 46-31 Marawood North Conference victory over Phillips on Feb. 1, in the Eagles’ Nest.
Newbury was 6-of-8 from the floor and Deitz had a double-double with 12 rebounds. He was 7-of-10 from the floor.
AJ Morgan scored seven points for the Screaming Eagles, Andrew Schienebeck had five points and Collin Luhtala had two points and nine rebounds.
The win follows Chequamegon’s 75-49 non-conference victory over visiting Bayfield on Jan. 31.
Deitz stuffed the stats sheet with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals against Bayfield. Schienebeck scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 8-of-10 marksmanship from the free throw line.
Newbury was in double figures with 15 points, Morgan scored seven, Dawson Heizler had six points and five rebounds, Zavery Eimermann scored three points and Corbyn Phelps and Luhtala tallied two each.
The Screaming Eagles dropped a 63-57 decision at Stratford on Feb. 4. Chequamegon led 32-30 at halftime.Chequamegon took a 13-6 record (7-6 MNC) into play this week.
