Birchwood Bobcat senior Matthew Marcinske is only 10 points from a career total of 2,000 in his 4-year varsity career. The Bobcats finish the regular season this Thursday night with a nonconference game at Gilmanton. Birchwood has won the East Lakeland championship with an 11-1 mark and is 17-4. The Bobcats will host a Division 5 regional game Tuesday, March 3, as a No. 4 seed against No. 13 Butternut. The winner moves on to the regional semifinal round Friday, March 6, to play either South Shore or Siren. If Birchwood advances, the Bobcats will have a second home game.
The Cameron Comets play at Northwestern this Thursday in their bid for an outright Heart o' North boys basketball title. The Comets, 12-3, have clinched a share of the title, but Northwestern and Cumberland are only one game back, both at 11-4, heading into the final night.
Dalton Banks @dalton3banks: "Tonight, this young man was a rockstar. I say this with all the love in my heart that it was an honor to be a part of this. The support and vibe in that gym tonight was amazing. The community of Rice Lake should be so proud." Eau Claire North guard on Rice Lake Warrior team manager Connor Jensen playing in Friday's North at Rice Lake basketball game.
Three boys basketball teams ranked among the top three in their division are undefeated in this week's WisSports.net Coaches Poll. Two of those teams are in Division 4—Cuba City at 21-0 and Stratford at 20-0. In Division 3, Racine St. Catherine's is undefeated at 21-0. The only team to crack the top 10 from area conferences is Clear Lake, the Central Lakeland champion. The Warriors are 18-3 to claim the No. 9 spot in Division 5. The WIAA boys basketball tournament begins Tuesday with regional openers. The boys state tournament is Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21.
