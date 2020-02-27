WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 regional quarterfinal
Tuesday, March 3
#17 Wausau West at #16 Appleton West
Division 1 regional semifinals
Friday, March 6
Wausau West vs. Appleton West winner at #1 Kimberly
#9 Oshkosh North at #8 Oshkosh West
#12 Appleton North at #5 Hudson
#13 EC Memorial at #4 EC North
#14 Appleton East at #3 Chippewa Falls
#11 Wisconsin Rapids at #6 DC Everest
#10 Stevens Point at #7 Marshfield
#15 Superior at #2 Neenah
Division 1 regional finals
Saturday, March 7, at highest seeds
Division 2 regional quarterfinals
(upper bracket)
Tuesday, March 3
#9 Sparta at #8 Holmen
#11 Rice Lake at #6 Medford
#10 LC Logan at #7 Menomonie
Division 2 regional semifinals
Friday, March 6
Sparta vs. Holmen winner at #1 Onalaska
#5 River Falls at #4 Tomah
Rice Lake vs. Medford winner at #3 New Richmond
Menomonie vs. La Crosse Logan winner at #2 La Crosse Central
Division 2 regional finals
Saturday, March 7, at highest seeds
Division 3 regional quarterfinals
(upper bracket)
Tuesday, March 3
#9 Ellsworth at #8 Hayward
#12 Osecola at #5 Northwestern
#13 Amery at #4 Somerst
#11 Spooner at #6 Bloomer
#10 Barron at #7 Baldwin-Woodville
Division 3 regional semifinals
Friday, March 6
Ellsworth vs. Hayward winner at #1 Prescott
Winners of Northwestern vs. Osceola and Amery vs. Somerset
Spooner vs. Bloomer winner at #3 St. Croix Falls
Baldwin-Woodville vs. Barron winner at #2 St. Croix Central
Division 3 regional finals
Saturday, March 7, at highest seeds
Division 4 regional quarterfinals
(upper bracket)
Tuesday, March 3
#9 Webster at #8 Ladysmith
#12 Glenwood City at #5 Grantsburg
#11 Boyceville at #6 Chetek-Weyerhsr
#10 Shell Lake at #7 Colfax
Division 4 regional semifinals
Friday, March 6
Webster vs. Ladysmith winner at #1 Unity
Grantsburg vs. Glenwood City winner at #4 Cumberland
Boyceville vs. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser winner at #3 Spring Valley
Colfax vs. Shell Lake winner at #2 Cameron
Division 4 regional finals
Saturday, March 7, at highest seeds
Division 5 regional quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 3
Upper Bracket
#16 Lac Courte Oreilles at #1 Luck
#9 Solon Springs at #8 Washburn
(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)
#12 Siren at #5 South Shore
#13 Butternut at #4 Birchwood
(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)
#14 Mercer at #3 Hurley
#11 Frederic at #6 Northwood
(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)
#10 Bayfield at #7 Drummond
#15 Winter at #2 Mellen
(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)
Lower Bracket
#16 Cornell at #1 Thorp
#9 Prentice at #8 New Auburn
(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)
#12 Owen-Withee at #5 EC Immanuel
#13 Gilman at #4 Turtle Lake
(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)
#14 Prairie Farm at #3 Clear Lake
#11 Flambeau at #6 Lake Holcombe
(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)
#10 Bruce at #7 Greenwood
#15 Clayton at #2 CF McDonell
(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)
Division 5 regional finals
Saturday, March 7, at highest
