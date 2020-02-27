WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 regional quarterfinal

Tuesday, March 3

#17 Wausau West at #16 Appleton West

Division 1 regional semifinals

Friday, March 6

Wausau West vs. Appleton West winner at #1 Kimberly

#9 Oshkosh North at #8 Oshkosh West

#12 Appleton North at #5 Hudson

#13 EC Memorial at #4 EC North

#14 Appleton East at #3 Chippewa Falls

#11 Wisconsin Rapids at #6 DC Everest

#10 Stevens Point at #7 Marshfield

#15 Superior at #2 Neenah

Division 1 regional finals

Saturday, March 7, at highest seeds

Division 2 regional quarterfinals

(upper bracket)

Tuesday, March 3

#9 Sparta at #8 Holmen

#11 Rice Lake at #6 Medford

#10 LC Logan at #7 Menomonie

Division 2 regional semifinals

Friday, March 6

Sparta vs. Holmen winner at #1 Onalaska

#5 River Falls at #4 Tomah

Rice Lake vs. Medford winner at #3 New Richmond

Menomonie vs. La Crosse Logan winner at #2 La Crosse Central

Division 2 regional finals

Saturday, March 7, at highest seeds

Division 3 regional quarterfinals

(upper bracket)

Tuesday, March 3

#9 Ellsworth at #8 Hayward

#12 Osecola at #5 Northwestern

#13 Amery at #4 Somerst

#11 Spooner at #6 Bloomer

#10 Barron at #7 Baldwin-Woodville

Division 3 regional semifinals

Friday, March 6

Ellsworth vs. Hayward winner at #1 Prescott

Winners of Northwestern vs. Osceola and Amery vs. Somerset

Spooner vs. Bloomer winner at #3 St. Croix Falls

Baldwin-Woodville vs. Barron winner at #2 St. Croix Central

Division 3 regional finals

Saturday, March 7, at highest seeds

Division 4 regional quarterfinals

(upper bracket)

Tuesday, March 3

#9 Webster at #8 Ladysmith

#12 Glenwood City at #5 Grantsburg

#11 Boyceville at #6 Chetek-Weyerhsr

#10 Shell Lake at #7 Colfax

Division 4 regional semifinals

Friday, March 6

Webster vs. Ladysmith winner at #1 Unity

Grantsburg vs. Glenwood City winner at #4 Cumberland

Boyceville vs. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser winner at #3 Spring Valley

Colfax vs. Shell Lake winner at #2 Cameron

Division 4 regional finals

Saturday, March 7, at highest seeds

Division 5 regional quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 3

Upper Bracket

#16 Lac Courte Oreilles at #1 Luck

#9 Solon Springs at #8 Washburn

(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)

#12 Siren at #5 South Shore

#13 Butternut at #4 Birchwood

(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)

#14 Mercer at #3 Hurley

#11 Frederic at #6 Northwood

(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)

#10 Bayfield at #7 Drummond

#15 Winter at #2 Mellen

(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)

Lower Bracket

#16 Cornell at #1 Thorp

#9 Prentice at #8 New Auburn

(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)

#12 Owen-Withee at #5 EC Immanuel

#13 Gilman at #4 Turtle Lake

(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)

#14 Prairie Farm at #3 Clear Lake

#11 Flambeau at #6 Lake Holcombe

(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)

#10 Bruce at #7 Greenwood

#15 Clayton at #2 CF McDonell

(winners meet Friday, March 6, at highest seed)

Division 5 regional finals

Saturday, March 7, at highest

