The Rice Lake Area School District agreed to the conditions in a letter from the City of Rice Lake on the swimming pool.
In a resolution the city approved Feb. 11, it endorsed the Pool's Ad Hoc Committee recommendations with four stipulations:
• The current design agreement for a new facility would be assumed by the non-profit and the city's obligation to pay $78,700 for the termination of the agreement would be waived.
• Upon assumption of the design agreement, the city and school district would dissolve the inter-governmental agreement.
• The city's obligation to renovate the existing facility would be capped at $2 million;
• The school district would release the city from the current pool operating agreement on June 30, 2022.
