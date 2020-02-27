The Rice Lake Area School District agreed to the conditions in a letter from the City of Rice Lake on the swimming pool.

In a resolution the city approved Feb. 11, it endorsed the Pool's Ad Hoc Committee recommendations with four stipulations:

• The current design agreement for a new facility would be assumed by the non-profit and the city's obligation to pay $78,700 for the termination of the agreement would be waived.

• Upon assumption of the design agreement, the city and school district would dissolve the inter-governmental agreement.

• The city's obligation to renovate the existing facility would be capped at $2 million;

• The school district would release the city from the current pool operating agreement on June 30, 2022.

