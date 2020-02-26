Prentice School District

• March 2: BBQ, bun, tater tots, yellow beans, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk

• March 3: Hot dog, bun, french fries, baked beans, sauerkraut, fruit, milk

• March 4: Fish patty, bun, hashbrown, beets, broccoli, fruit, milk

• March 5: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, corn, green beans, fruit, milk

• March 6: Chicken nuggets, seasoned noodles, peas, carrots, fruit, milk

Chequamegon School District

• March 2: Chicken patty

• March 4: Macaroni and cheese

• March 5: Pulled BBQ pork, bun

• March 6: Fish sandwich

