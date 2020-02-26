Prentice School District
• March 2: BBQ, bun, tater tots, yellow beans, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk
• March 3: Hot dog, bun, french fries, baked beans, sauerkraut, fruit, milk
• March 4: Fish patty, bun, hashbrown, beets, broccoli, fruit, milk
• March 5: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, corn, green beans, fruit, milk
• March 6: Chicken nuggets, seasoned noodles, peas, carrots, fruit, milk
Chequamegon School District
• March 2: Chicken patty
• March 4: Macaroni and cheese
• March 5: Pulled BBQ pork, bun
• March 6: Fish sandwich
