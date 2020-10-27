At a special meeting Monday, Oct. 26. Hayward Community School Board members listened to administrators report on the impact of COVID-19, and the expected return to in-person instruction by more than 100 virtual students on Nov. 4 when the second quarter begins.
District Supt. Craig Olson reported Monday that staff recently learned that two more middle school students and one high school student have tested positive for COVID-19. Two staff members have been quarantined because of close contact, he added.
“We are keeping them and the families in our thoughts and hoping for a speedy recovery,” Olson said. “In accordance with our protocols, we have reported this information to the Sawyer County Health Department (SCHD). The SCHD is conducting contact tracing and any person who is identified as a close contact to these people will be notified directly by SCHD.”
Middle School Assistant Principal Todd Johnson revealed that two large groups of students were quarantined this fall after having close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, Oct. 26, 67 students were out of school for this reason, but by Tuesday, Oct. 27, the number was expected to decrease to 17.
Olson said the middle school close-contact cases were “very much related to athletic bus rides.”
Assistant Elementary School Principal Wade Reier told the board that the primary grade students “love their masks” and he hasn’t received any complaints from teachers or parents about new social distancing efforts at the school. “They’re very supportive of what we’re doing,” he said.
He added that 94% of parents participated in parent-teacher conferences via Google Meet or a phone call. He noted “virtual learning was tough at the beginning, but now it’s working splendid.”
Elementary School Principal Ronda Lee said that so far 15 students at the Intermediate School have been quarantined at home because they were ill or had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and were following the protocol.
“We have had zero confirmed cases (of COVID-19) at the Intermediate School,” Lee added. “Our motto is ‘Stay safe, stay open.’ I wouldn’t say my kids are loving it, but they understand this is what we have to do stay open.”
Lee said there were 110 students in grades 3-5 learning strictly online at the start of the school year. This will drop to 56 as of Nov. 4, as the other 54 kids return to in-person classes.
“We are ready” for either in-person or virtual options, Lee added. “Our staff is committed and I think we want to move on. We feel really good about where we’re at.”
Todd Johnson said that as of Nov. 4, the Middle School will see 57 kids return to in-person instruction who have been learning strictly online during the first quarter. “Our school will look different. We will have a lot more kids,” he said.
“Our students who are participating in virtual learning and, (from) watching the lessons, are doing pretty good,” Johnson added.
High School Principal Dan VanderVelden said, “it’s been a lot calmer at the high school with fewer kids. The kids have been really positive with the face coverings and social distancing guidelines. They know why they have to wear them (masks).”
This fall, the high school has had two positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 others impacted by having close contacts with those individuals, VanderVelden said.
He added that most other schools in the Heart O’ North Conference “have had more cases (of COVID-19) than we have. We’ve been very fortunate that way. The kids understand the importance of social distancing.”
Every Friday is Virtual Day and those days are busy for both teachers and students learning on line, VanderVelden said.
He said 208 HHS students were strictly virtual learners during the first quarter and 49 of those will return to in-person instruction on Nov. 4.
“It is very difficult” for virtual learners to get hands-on experience in labs and technology classes,” VanderVelden said.
He said half of virtual students failed classes during the first quarter, an outcome being experienced at other Heart O’ North Conference schools. “What contributes to that is lack of motivation. The parents are trying to support their kids, but they lack that knowledge and resources,” he said.
“We’re hearing more and more about the mental distress that virtual students are under at home. And some are putting employment ahead of school,” VanderVelden said. “I’m assuming that there is a need for extra income for those families.”
Billy O’Brien, district athletics and activities director, said that “So far we’ve had really successful fall sports seasons. Our coaches and advisers have done a great job of following WIAA guidelines. Sawyer County Public Health set guidelines for indoor and outdoor events. Our conference athletic directors are meeting weekly.”
Home football, basketball and hockey games are being live-streamed, O’Brien added.
He noted that fewer students are participating in athletics this fall, including football with only 20 to 25 players, and boys soccer, which was unable to field a full 11-player team for all games.
Also, fewer students are participating in extra-curricular clubs, O’Brien added.
“This winter will be a fluid situation” for participation and the number of athletic events, O’Brien said.
But band and choir enrollment “is similar to last year,” VanderVelden said. Some students are learning virtually.
HHS Assistant Principal Doug Stark said, “Our kids want to be in school and are doing what they need to do to be here. It’s a positive thing to see.”
Stark said that of the 208 kids who learn virtually, 98 have missed five or more days of instruction. Of the 35 citations issued for truancy, 33 involve virtual students.
Olson said a larger virtual school could be offered as a pilot program next year, with an alternative diploma option for students, and a school-to-work option.
