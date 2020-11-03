At a special meeting Monday, Nov. 2, the Hayward Community School District Board of Education voted to extend its policy aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 by prohibiting visitors in school facilities through the end of the first semester. The previous policy ended on Nov. 4.
Only students and staff are allowed in the buildings during school hours.
The board also voted to continue requiring all persons age 5 and older to wear masks inside school buildings through the first semester.
Hayward student teams and clubs will continue to use school facilities for after-school sports practices and events such as concerts, with capacity limits and social distancing as recommended by public health officials. Scheduled interscholastic sports competitions also will continue, with facility capacity limits as recommended by Sawyer County Public Health.
Supt. Craig Olson said parent volunteers have been allowed to assist with coaching Hayward students in sports such as volleyball and Hayward Girls Basketball Association (HGBA) after school hours at the middle school.
He added that events held so far, such as the Oct. 29 high school band concert, “all involve people coming in to watch our kids doing something.” The audience has been limited to 30% of capacity to encourage social distancing, and face coverings have been required.
“I think we need (the mask requirement) in place for at least another quarter, because we’re keeping it (COVID) down now,” said board member Jim Ahrens.
“We’re ahead of the curve and we’re very lucky that we have had a minimal amount of exposure,” said board member Mike Kelsey. “We should continue with our face covering policy, because it’s working. Our first concern is the safety of our students and staff and providing educational opportunities for our kids.”
But Kelsey said he is “very concerned” about a potential upsurge in cases with the arrival of winter and more activities taking place indoors. He said he opposes allowing teams from outside the school district to play in weekend tournaments at the Hayward gyms.
This fall there has been no youth football, no youth soccer and no youth volleyball in Hayward. But conference-affiliated football and volleyball teams have played at the middle school and high school.
Olson said a lot of tournaments in other towns have been canceled and he recommends that “our kids not travel anywhere overnight.”
Board president Linda Plante said the school district “has done very well” so far this school year, with only seven COVID-19 positive cases, “and we want that to continue. It’s necessary to keep the ‘bubble’ around our students. These precautions have made kids feel comfortable in the building.”
Wade Reier, assistant elementary school principal, recommended that the school not allow parent volunteers to come in and work with kids academically in a close-contact area.
Board member Dr. Harry Malcolm said there were nine COVID-positive cases in the Hayward hospital last week.
“It was a little bit scary for the doctors working there,” he said. “It’s still an issue here. Medically, we’re struggling locally.”
A motion to allow school-sponsored activities to continue, including conference basketball games and concerts under COVID-precautionary guidelines, passed unanimously.
The motion allows non-school-sponsored youth teams from Hayward to practice in school facilities, but prohibits non-school-sponsored tournaments and outside groups such as dance recitals and adult soccer from using facilities.
The board voted 6-1 to continue the district’s face covering mandate, with Dr. Malcolm, Plante, Kelsey, Lynell Swenson and Derek Hand in favor and Stacey Hessel opposed.
Olson said staff are working on an alternate virtual learning model to pilot during the second semester, to mesh with the current physical curriculum. The kids who are logging in virtually now are “being very successful,” he said. “The kids who want to be successful are lighting it up. The teachers are doing a great job of double duty (physical instruction and virtual). But they are stressed to the max.”
Actions taken
In actions Monday, the board:
• Approved a $25,000 grant to purchase a “Transitions” van to transport students to job and job interview locations.
• Accepted the resignations of assistant track and field coach Emily Wilkie and intermediate school custodian Lori Schrauth.
• Hired Shelly Bell as intermediate school custodian.
• Approved a draft request for proposals for a long-term study of facility needs.
• Voted to allow student groups to raise funds as long as the activities don’t involve person-to-person contact (door to door).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.