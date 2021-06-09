Hayward United Soccer Club will sponsor a field improvement fundraiser 5-on-5 invitational tournament for youth and adults Saturday, June 26, during Musky Festival weekend at the Intermediate School field.

The age divisions will include boys and girls divisions for 12U, 14U and high school (three games with championship trophy), adults (three games with championship trophy); 20 Years Alumni, Black vs. Gold; and an adult amateur game Saturday evening.

The registration deadline is Friday, June 11. Contact Hayward United Soccer Club.com or at 9747N Olker Road, Hayward, WI 54843.

