Hayward United Soccer Club will host a 3-vs.-3 youth Futsal tournament for boys and girls teams in 10U, 12U, 14U and high school divisions during Hayward Musky Festival weekend, June 24 and 25.

This will be a fundraiser for the youth soccer complex on Hwy. 63.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments