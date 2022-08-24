Thirty-two youth anglers participated in Hayward Bass Club’s 12th annual free Youth Bass Tournament on the Chippewa Flowage out of The Landing Resort on Sunday, Aug. 14.

The young anglers were treated to an afternoon of pro-style competitive fishing with guides from the Hayward Bass Club, the Northwoods Bass Anglers from Price County and other regional clubs.

