Registration for the Namekagon River Rollers summer logrolling school for youths 4 to 16 years old will begin Sunday, April 25 and run through Sunday May 9 in Hayward.
In person registration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday April 25 and Sunday May 2, at Lumberjack Bowl on Hwy. B. Registration and payment can also be dropped off to Carol Lyons at Innovations Salon in Hayward.
Students sign up for lessons two days a week, and are grouped together by age and ability. Lesson times vary by age; younger rollers will have 30 minute lessons, while older rollers will have 45 or 60 minute lessons. The school holds lessons Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime and evening hours are available.
