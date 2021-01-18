I was born on the same day as Scandinavia's greatest explorer, Leif Erikson (Oct. 9). I grew up in Lindstrom, Minnesota, which refers to itself as "America's Little Sweden." My dad would become a third-generation mayor of the town.
When I was 6 years old, one Sunday afternoon would forever change my life. My dad instructed my mom to place me in front of the TV to watch his beloved Minnesota Vikings play football. I only remember missing one game in the 35 years since. I was in Norway, where we could not get the game on TV.
My dad and I have had season tickets since 1998. I've lived some distance from Minneapolis for many of these years. I have thought nothing about driving for hours to watch the Vikings. Even when I could not attend this season, I would be on the phone with Dad in Florida watching together for much of the game.
Growing up near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, I have been around Packer fans my whole life. When I was 18, I was pulled over for speeding in Dresser. I claimed innocence to my parents by telling them that the cop must have an agenda against Minnesota plates before that week's Viking-Packer game.
So I've been in the room for plenty of banter between Viking and Packer fans. Every argument between Viking and Packer fans comes down to "Who has won more Super Bowls?" The Packers have won four and could hoist number five within weeks. The Vikings trophy case remains perpetually empty.
Why cheer for a team that continually makes you feel like the guy stood up at the restaurant for the big date?
One of the best descriptions that I have ever heard of Jesus' ministry is that he came for the lost, the last and the least.
Luke's Gospel tells of the story of Zaccheaus. He was the guy that no one wanted around. Zaccheaus worked as a Roman tax collector. The Romans were the Jewish people's mortal enemies.
When Jesus came to town to visit, no one would move an inch for Zaccheaus to get a better look. Zaccheaus was short so that he could be easily ignored. Many who knew him might have called Zaccheaus a “loser.” Jesus shocked people by inviting himself to stay at Zaccheaus' house.
The crowd muttered, "He has gone to be the guest of a sinner (Luke 19:7)."
Zaccheaus' life was transformed as Jesus sought him when no one else would.
When I was a junior in college, we had a party at my apartment. The Vikings were one game away from the Super Bowl. At kickoff, the room was full. Within three minutes, the Vikings were down 14-0. By halftime, they were losing 34-0 and the room began to empty. By the time the game was over, I was alone as the Vikings lost 41-0. The world will always gather to throw parades for champions. Moments of failure will empty the room. The good news of our Gospel is that we have a God who, like Zacchaeus, embraces us during our greatest defeats.
The older that I have grown, the more I have come to accept that plenty of things in life will not have happy endings on this side of the grave. Football can be a metaphor for life in this way.
I am grateful for my enjoyment of the game and the relationships that have come from it. Even if all time and money spent does not end in great joy, I have come to believe that God's plans go beyond our experience in this world.
In the weeks ahead, Packer fans should cheer like crazy to win another Super Bowl. They should also remember that things will be alright if they don't.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.