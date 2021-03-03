In honor of Women’s History Month, the St. Croix River Association will host three family-friendly events throughout the month of March to highlight the contributions of women in the field of conservation.
One of the events will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, featuring a hike on the Trego Lake Trail.
From historical figures like wildlife biologist Frances Hamerstrom to present-day staff members at SCRA and other organizations, these events will feature the inspiring stories of the women in the watershed and the work they do to conserve its beauty and resources for future generations.
Participants will spend time with Invasive Species Coordinator Katie Sickmann from the St. Croix River Association and Wendy Williamson with Hayward Fly Fishing Company to learn more about the native species that inhabit the Namekagon River and Hayward area and the threats facing these natural resources.
Participants will learn how these women began their careers and will come away from the event with an appreciation of why the protection of natural resources is so important. In addition, participants will learn about Frances Hamerstrom (1907-1998), the first and only female graduate student of Aldo Leopold who went on to become a wildlife biologist dedicated to saving the prairie chicken.
The family-friendly event is open to all, but may be especially inspiring for young people with a passion for nature. Participants will follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety and are asked to bring a facemask and be prepared to follow social distancing protocols.
Participation is free, but registration is required. Visit www.stcroixriver association.org.
For the protection of all participants, facemasks are required. Anyone who is feeling sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and refrain from participating.
