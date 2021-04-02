A Stone Lake area woman was found dead early Friday, April 2, in her residence due to gunshot wounds. The death is being investigated by Sawyer County and Washburn County sheriff's officers.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that at 12:26 a.m. today, Sawyer County deputies responded to a residence in the Stone Lake area for a report of a deceased female.Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 42-year-old female in the residence deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
A death investigation is currently underway by the Sawyer and Washburn County Sheriff’s Offices with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time, Mrotek said. The name of the victim is currently being withheld pending notification of family.
"We believe this is an isolated incident and the community is not at risk at this time," Mrotek said.
