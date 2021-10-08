A Hayward area woman who is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivering a powerful opioid to a woman who died after consuming the drug in June 2020, appeared in Sawyer County Circuit Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Mary Ann Hammond, 34, 13029W Water Tower Lane, Hayward, is charged in the death of 53-year-old Lisa D. Quagon at a residence at 7725N Dixon Ave. in the town of Bass Lake.
The court charges state that Hammond caused the death of Quagon by delivering Percocet pills (Fentanyl and Hydrocodone), which Quagon used.
Hammond also is charged with two felony counts of recklessly endangering the safety of two other women who also consumed the pills at the Dixon Avenue residence.
During the Oct. 7 hearing before Judge John Yackel, Hammond rejected a proposed plea agreement between the defense and prosecuting attorneys which reportedly would have included prison time.
A jury trial had been set for Oct. 6-8 in Sawyer County Court, but that was canceled due to the proposed plea agreement.
At the Oct. 7 hearing, Quagon also dismissed her attorney, Joel Larimore. “I don’t believe that he can represent me as well as I need to be,” Hammond said. She said that she has been “Homeless for a month or so” and “We were playing phone tag as well.”
Larimore told the court that he had been unable to contact Hammond for a week.
Judge Yackel set a $25,000 cash bond for Hammond. He directed her to contact the state public defender’s office to get an attorney. If that is not possible, then the judge will appoint an attorney to represent Hammond. A jury trial will be set within 90 days. A status conference is set for Oct. 19.
“I will not let her (Hammond) go to trial without an attorney,” Judge Yackel stated.
The prosecutor in the case is Sawyer County Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Sortedahl.
Six persons were in the audience at Thursday’s hearing.
