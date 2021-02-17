Snowmobile crash victim airlifted

A LifeLink helicopter lands at the junction of STH 77 and CTH A in the town of Spider Lake Saturday afternoon, Feb. 13. The helicopter transported a victim of a non-fatal snowmobile crash that occurred on Trail 5 about 1.5 miles west of CTH A. The Round Lake Fire Department set up the helicopter landing zone.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A 34-year-old Illinois woman sustained non-fatal injuries in a single snowmobile crash on Trail 5 east of the Spider Lake Town Hall at approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Thomas Heisler reported that the woman was eastbound on Trail 5 near STH 77 when the sled collided with a tree on a corner.

There were no witnesses to the crash, but the driver was  operating in a group, Heisler said. The operator was transported by ambulance to a LifeLink helicopter landing zone at the junction of STH 77 and CTH A and airlifted for transportation to a hospital.

Responding to the accident scene in addition to the DNR warden were Sawyer County sheriff's deputies and EMS personnel, and the Round Lake Fire Department, which set up the helicopter landing zone.

Heisler added that the snowmobile  operator is  required by law to submit a “self-report” crash report to the Wisconsin DNR within 10 days.   Operators can obtain those report forms from the WDNR website.

