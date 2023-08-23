An 18-year-old woman died when she was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy near Sissabagama Lake in the town of Sand Lake early Saturday Aug. 19, according to a news release by Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek.

At 6:53 a.m. Saturday, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies assisted by the Washburn County sheriff’s office, Wisconsin DNR, Sawyer County EMS and the Stone Lake and LCO fire departments were dispatched to Snowmobile Trail 31 north of Sissabagama Road and west of County Hwy. F for a report of a person being struck by a vehicle.

  

