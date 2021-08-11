On Friday, Aug. 6, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a 9-year old female Walker trailing hound in the Town of Barksdale, Bayfield County.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a 6-year old female Walker trailing hound, injured a 8-year old male Black & Tan trailing hound, and injured a 3-year old male Black & Tan trailing hound in the Town of Drummond, Bayfield County.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a 5-year old female Plott trailing hound in the Town of Delta, Bayfield County.

Dog owners are reminded by the Department of Natural Resources to exercise caution in wolf-occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season.

Dogs have also been depredated while pursuing other wildlife including fox, coyotes, bobcat, rabbit, snowshoe hare and upland birds. More information is available on the DNR's website

Current Caution Areas

When wolves attack dogs in hunting or training situations on public land, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources creates wolf caution areas to warn hunters that a specific pack has attacked a dog or group of dogs. Click here to view current caution areas. 

Report A Wolf Attack

Anyone suspecting a wolf attack should call 1-800-433-0663 (southern Wisconsin) or 1-800-228-1368 (northern Wisconsin).

