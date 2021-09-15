USDA Wildlife Services has verified Sept. 12 that wolves killed a six-year-old female Walker-Plot hound mix trailing hound in the town of Winter in southeast Sawyer County.

The Department of Natural Resources reminds dog owners to exercise caution in wolf-occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting seasons.

Dogs also have been killed while pursuing other wildlife, including fox, coyotes, bobcats, rabbits, snowshoe hares and upland birds. More information is available on the DNR’s website.

When wolves attack dogs in hunting or training situations on public land, the DNR creates wolf caution areas to warn hunters that a specific pack has attacked a dog or group of dogs.

To view current caution areas, visit the DNR website.

Anyone suspecting a wolf attack should call 1-800-228-1368 (northern Wisconsin).

