The Hayward Wolfpack FC soccer club defeated Poskin FC 2-1 Sunday, June 27, in Barron and thereby qualified for the Wisconsin Premier Amateur Soccer League (WPASL) championship game on Aug. 1.
Kaden Bergman and Donovan Kerry each scored a goal in Sunday’s game.
The Wolfpack reserves lost to Rice Lake 9-2.
On Saturday, June 26, the Wolfpack lost to Duluth FC Academy 6-0 in a game at Heidi Friermood Field in Hayward.
The Wolfpack will take the July 4th weekend off and will be back in action Sunday, July 11, when they host Barron Soccer Club for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
WPASL standings
Hayward Wolfpack FC, 6-0-1, 18 points
Lobos FC, 5-0-2, 15 pts
Eau Claire Bateaux, 5-0-2, 15 pts
Midnimo FC, 3-0-5, 9 pts
Barron soccer team, 2-0-5, 6 pts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.