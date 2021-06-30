The Hayward Wolfpack FC soccer club defeated Poskin FC 2-1 Sunday, June 27, in Barron and thereby qualified for the Wisconsin Premier Amateur Soccer League (WPASL) championship game on Aug. 1.

Kaden Bergman and Donovan Kerry each scored a goal in Sunday’s game.

The Wolfpack reserves lost to Rice Lake 9-2.

On Saturday, June 26, the Wolfpack lost to Duluth FC Academy 6-0 in a game at Heidi Friermood Field in Hayward.

The Wolfpack will take the July 4th weekend off and will be back in action Sunday, July 11, when they host Barron Soccer Club for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

WPASL standings

Hayward Wolfpack FC, 6-0-1, 18 points

Lobos FC, 5-0-2, 15 pts

Eau Claire Bateaux, 5-0-2, 15 pts

Midnimo FC, 3-0-5, 9 pts

Barron soccer team, 2-0-5, 6 pts

