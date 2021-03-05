There’s a lot of criticism over how the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) managed the recent wolf hunt that resulted in nearly 100 extra animals being taken above the stated quota (119) for non-tribal hunters. One of the criticism is the permit formula-allowed up to 20 permits to be sold for every wolf in the quota . In past wolf hunts, the DNR has used 10 permits per-quota animal. The DNR said one of the problems is hunters had up to 24-hours to register animals and by the time the DNR learned the true numbers of wolves taken it was too late to prevent over harvesting.
If there are to be future wolf hunts, what precautions should be taken to ensure that the hunt results in culling the stated quota? Like to hear your ideas for a future article.
By the way, current information from the DNR reveals four wolves were taken in Sawyer County, but the DNR says that number might change as it follow-up on each registration.
A reminder, the question in front of you is not whether the wolf hunt should or shouldn't happen. The question is how could it be managed better.
